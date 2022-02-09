



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding pulls in 27,400 Google searches a month and boasts over 5,300 Instagram hashtags. This makes their wedding more searched-for and mentioned than any other royal wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials pull in well over double the combined searches and hashtags for all royal weddings.

The ceremony, reported to cost £32billion, featured Meghan in a white Givenchy gown with a stunning bateau neckline, and a graceful train complete with a triple silk organza underskirt. The Duchess of Sussex’s veil, embroidered with the national flowers of the 53 Commonwealth countries, was a respectful nod to the Queen’s role in uniting countries as head of the Commonwealth. The research, by creative resource Design Bundles, calculated global Google searches and Instagram hashtags for 21 of the most popular royal weddings in the world, to see which one had the biggest influence at all. Princess Diana and Princes Charles’ wedding in 1981 was the second most influential, fetching the second-highest number of combined Instagram hashtags and searches. READ MORE: Woman breastfeeding toddler would consider until the age of 6

The wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles also takes the crown as the most Googled royal wedding, boasting the highest number of monthly Google searches, 28,500, of all royal weddings. The ceremony, estimated to have cost £57million, featured Diana in what would become the most famous wedding gown in history. An ivory explosion of silk, taffeta and tulle, the gown had a 25-foot train and was encrusted with hand-embroidered pearls and sequins, curving towards a heart symbol on the bodice. Along with Diana’s train, her cathedral length tulle veil (153 yards), which she arranged above the diamond bandeau Spencer tiara (an endearing nod to her family on her wedding day), made her the wearer of the longest train and veil of all royal brides in history. DON’T MISS:

The third most influential royal wedding belongs to Kate Middleton and Prince William. The £30million ceremony, which featured the future King and Queen Consort of England, pulls in 18,500 Google searches a month and over 900 Instagram hashtags. The ceremony saw Prince William in full military dress and Kate adorned with an Alexander McQueen dress featuring a Victorian-inspired corset-style bodice, elegant lace applique on the skirt and sleeves and a 25-foot train. Kate wore her hair down on her wedding day, breaking the 350-year long tradition of royal brides wearing their hair pinned up on their wedding days. The wedding of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones is the fourth most influential in the world.

“However, from day one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown they have a gift when it comes to captivating the crowds, and their ability to mix long-held royal protocol with modern and progressive thinking is what keeps the world hanging on to every detail of their lives. “While Harry and Meghan’s wedding contained much of the traditional splendour of a royal wedding: Harry in military clothing, Meghan in a sweeping veil and train, and the ceremony in St George’s Chapel, the couple also used the ceremony as a way of revealing their modernity and control over their lives. “As a royal bride affected by endless rumours about her father (who was involved in a paparazzi scandal) and who would walk her down the aisle, Meghan Markle regained power over her own narrative and shattered royal tradition by walking herself down the aisle for part of the ceremony “It’s also particularly interesting that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding lives on as the second most influential royal wedding ever. “Despite Princess Diana’s death 25 years ago, her influence over the world since she first ascended the steps of Westminster abbey as a shy, 19-year-old bride is extraordinary enough to last a lifetime, and Diana and Charles’ wedding – despite the breakdown of their union – will be etched into royal history for eternity.”









