A new Modern Warfare 2 leak points towards a Call of Duty subscription service launching in the future.

The original Call of Duty Modern Warfare series revolutionized FPS games so it makes sense that fans are excited for the sequel to 2019’s MW reboot.

Activision has not officially announced that MW2 will be this year’s CoD title. However, plenty of leaks make it seem almost certain that the game is coming this year.

In fact, a leaker has revealed the possible Modern Warfare 2 announcement date already!

However, it looks like MW2 will also be a huge step for the franchise as a Call of Duty subscription service could launch alongside it.

Read More: Will Modern Warfare 2 Be Xbox Exclusive After Microsoft Buyout?

Activision

Call of Duty Subription Service Could Release Alongside MW2

Leaks suggest that the Modern Warfare 2 campaign will have revolutionary gameplay but it could shake up the whole of the franchise too, if this leak is correct.

A new rumor from a prominent CoD leaker claims that a Call of Duty subscription service is on the horizon.

Leaker @RalphsValve, who previously shared the Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer weapons and maps has now revealed some interesting information about the UI in future CoD games.

A Call of Duty menu rework doesn’t sound like much but it could change the series forever.

Also Read: CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Team is Huge With “All Hands On Deck”

Activision

According to @RalphsValve, developer Infinity Ward is completely reworking the menus and UI for Call of Duty.

This will supposedly allow the implementation of a new content library and store, integration for a mobile app, and, most importantly, a subscription service for Call of Duty.

What this CoD subscription service would include is not known right now, but it could offer a number of different benefits. While it may stretch to full access to Call of Duty games, previous leaks suggest that it will include multiple Warzone Battle Passes.

This Call of Duty subscription service might not be too far away either. Apparently, Modern Warfare 2 could release earlier than usual!

Are you excited about the possibility of a Call of Duty subscription service? Let’s hope to hear some official information about this soon.

Read More: Infinity Ward Confirmed Developer of Call of Duty 2022

Infinity Ward plans to facilitate, and entirely rework, Call of Duty’s UI/UX System’s;

“A major redesign and rebrand” ⁃ Launching Call of Duty’s first Subscription Scheme

⁃ Introduce Mobile Application, in Concept

⁃ Content Discovery & Library/Store re-architecture pic.twitter.com/rwmZ13iZhS — Ralph (@RalphsValve) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, yet another Modern Warfare 2 leak could have revealed an amazing new game mode. Apparently, MW2 could get an ‘Attackers vs Defenders’ mode like Rainbow Six Siege.

Finally, fans are excited to see what the Modern Warfare sequel will mean for Warzone. Many players want a ‘Warzone 2.0’ with MW2.