“When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right.”
The BBC star also discussed her relationship on former co-star Louise Minchin’s Her Spirit podcast.
She said: “James and I don’t row, and he’s a lovely, lovely man, he’s definitely the better half.
“Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another.”
