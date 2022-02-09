The 57-year-old woman, who doesn’t want to be named, is “disgusted” at the months of alleged antisocial behaviour and abuse. Several incidents have been caught on camera at the mother’s home in South Cave, East Yorkshire, after the council urged the family to get evidence of the threats.

The neighbour, said to be an elderly woman, is seen in one shocking clip waving a metal bar in a threatening manner.

Speaking to Hull Live, the alleged victim said: “We moved in last March and from last March, she has done nothing but keep going at us.

“We had to have the police down two weeks ago. We caught her on the camera, she was hosepiping the front room windows of ours.

“She said she hadn’t done it, the police saw what she’d done.”

The woman said the neighbour has since paid to have the windows cleaned, but soon reverted to her hostile behaviour after the police left.