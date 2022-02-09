The Academy Awards — dubbed the ‘Oscars’ after its famous statuette named Oscar — honour the film industry’s finest work over the past 12 months. Awards range from best picture and best actor all the way to best hairstyling and best sound.

This year, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, a western starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, leads the way with 12 nominations.

Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet is close behind with 10 nominations.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story follow with seven nominations each.

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard has six, while Don’t Look Up, Nightmare Alley and Drive My Car have four each.

The list sees Sir Kenneth becoming the first person to be nominated in seven different Oscar categories throughout his career.

He already has director, actor, supporting actor, adapted screenplay and live-action short nominations, but can now add best original screenplay and best picture.

He has never won in any category, however.

So which film would get your vote? Pick your favourite in the poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.