The Duke of Sussex, 37, and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, famously stepped back from their roles in the Royal Family. Since then, Harry has raised eyebrows by saying he suffered from “burnout”, a term given to feelings of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion. The Duke revealed how he takes care of his own mental health during a conversation hosted by BetterUp last week.
Other social media users backed the Duke however, including lc87norwich, who said: “People commenting when they have zero insight into Harry’s day to day life.”
Harry previously drew criticism over his comments about work, including from Victoria Richards, The Independent’s voices editor.
In December she wrote: “I agree that life is short, and that you should seriously rethink any job that negatively impacts your mental health.”
However, she also added: “We don’t all have the luxury of making the decision Harry made.”
The journalist was reacting to an interview Harry had given to American business magazine Fast Company earlier that month.
Harry’s comments came after a year in which his grandmother the Queen confirmed that he and Meghan would not return to the Royal Family as working royals.
The couple announced their intentions to step back from their royal roles and work to become “financially independent” the previous year.
However, Harry’s comments about job resignations touched a nerve for many, including Ms Richards.
She said: “Let’s get real: he’s never going to know what it is to really struggle for money, and it is a privilege to be able to ‘choose’ whether or not your job serves and nourishes you.”
Twitter users also weighed in with their own takes on Harry’s remarks.
Gemisinlondon said: “Oh the irony of Prince Harry saying you should quit your job if it is making you unhappy.
“I wish Harry, but who is going to pay the bills, the fairies?”
However, the Duke was defended by others, including Adrian31973, who wrote: “He’s absolutely right – staying in a job you hate will destroy you.”