Rob Jolly, CEO at Onto said: “While two out of three UK drivers want their next car to be electric, the transition can be expensive and daunting.

“At Onto we’ve been changing the rules of the game for car ownership through our no-commitment, all-inclusive subscription service.

“Our focus is on providing an easy, flexible and affordable alternative, and we’re seeing huge demand.”

Manufacturers, such as luxury car brand Genesis, have also fully embraced the opportunity of subscription models to sell cars to motorists.