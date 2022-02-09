Rachel Rowe returns to Wales Women squad after injury as Gemma Grainger names 26-strong Pinatar Cup squad | Football News







Reading forward Rachel Rowe has returned to the Wales Women squad for the Pinatar Cup later this month.Rowe missed the November international window due to a hamstring injury but returns as Gemma Grainger names a 26-player squad for the tournament.

Sophie Ingle, Jess Fishlock and Tash Harding are among the regulars selected as Wales enter the competition for the first time.There may also be milestones to celebrate, with Helen Ward and Laura O’Sullivan on 97 and 49 caps respectively.The Pinatar Cup is a knockout format, but placement matches will guarantee three fixtures for every team.

Image:

Gemma Grainger has named a 26-player squad for the tournament

Wales will face Scotland in their opening game on February 16 before a match against either Belgium or Slovakia three days later.

Grainger’s side will then play a third match against either Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, or Hungary on February 22.

Wales will look to build on the momentum of a strong start to the 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign, where they currently sit second in the Qualifying Round group.Following the Pinatar Cup, Wales will return to World Cup qualifying action when they host France on April 8.Wales squad in full: Laura O’Sullivan (Cardiff City), Olivia Clark (Coventry United), Poppy Soper (Chelsea – dual registration with Plymouth Argyle), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Esther Morgan (Leicester City – on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Reading), Morgan Rogers (Watford – on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Lily Woodham (Reading), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Anna Filbey (Charlton Athletic), Angharad James (Orlando Pride), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Charlton Athletic), Elise Hughes (Charlton Athletic), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Helen Ward (Watford), Natasha Harding (Reading), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers – on loan from Manchester United), Georgia Walters (Sheffield United).





Source link

Related