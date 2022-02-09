As fans eagerly await the release of Riverdale sixth season, Josie McCoy star has seemingly stepped away from the Archie Comics adaptation. The actress Ashleigh Murray will be returning to The CW after landing a huge new role on the Nancy Drew spin-off Tom Swift.

Staying far from the beloved Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, Murray secured a role as a female lead and will be starring opposite Tian Richards.

Although she is known in the teen drama for being Josie McCoy the successful singer, this time she is set to portray Zenzi Fullerton.

According to Deadline, the character is described as: “efficient and effervescent but nobody’s fool.

“She’s been Tom’s best friend since childhood and considers him family – and she’s one of the few people who can keep up with Tom and read him for filth when necessary.”

