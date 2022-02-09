The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity has nosedived in the past year, with Harry dropping ‘into the red’ for the first time, meaning more people gave him a negative rating than a positive one. The poll, taken by JL Partners, found that by three to one, people said Harry and Meghan had not given the Queen enough support over the last year (59 percent, compared with 20 percent). The poor performance in the polls comes as the couple faces criticism for hitting out at Spotify for platforming Joe Rogan while failing to produce more episodes of their £18million podcast. The couple said they had “relayed concerns” to the streaming giant, leading to Fox News host Tucker Carlson branding the pair “annoying” for their reaction.

