



Samsung has revealed its new Tab S8 range, which include three tablets to challenge the best-selling iPad line-up. The new Android slates were revealed at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event today and certainly pack some pretty impressive features into a slimline design.

Samsung is launching three versions of the Tab S8 to help suit all tastes and budgets. There’s a standard 11-inch model, a bigger 12.4-inch S8+ tablet, and an all-singing, all-dancing Tab S8 Ultra, which features a mammoth 14.6-inch display. All of these screens feature a fast 120Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth scrolling with those who opt for the more expensive Plus and Ultra models also treated to bright Super AMOLED panels. Along with being great for a movie binge or catching up on emails, there’s another bonus of the Tab S8 series as they all come with an S Pen in the box. This digital stylus allows users to write on the screen or make instant notes without using their fingers. All scribbles can also be magically turned into editable text via Samsung’s clever Note app and lower latency from the nib should make it feel far more like using a real pen on actual paper.

If it’s raw power you’re looking for, the Tab S8 shouldn’t have any issues coping with your daily digital life. That’s because it will be powered by the supremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm. This first time an impressive 4nm chip has been placed inside one of Samsung’s tablets, which means these devices should easily keep pace with even the most memory-hungry applications. That new system-on-a-chip is also more efficient which, along with the larger batteries included this time around, means these tablets will easily last the longest of long haul flights. When things do run flat there’s the ability to refill things quickly via Samsung’s Superfast charging technology. Other features arriving on these devices include dual-lens rear cameras, stereo speakers and some models are available that can access the latest 5G data speeds for speedy downloads when away from fixed-line broadband.

For added security, the Tab S8 features a fingerprint scanner and Samsung’s Knox technology which secures all of the data stored on the device. Anyone wanting to use the tablet more like a laptop, a keyboard case can also be added which should help speed up writing emails and boost productivity. If you fancy owning one then prices for the standard Tab S8 start from £649. The S8+ costs £849 and the Ultra device will set you back £999 although that price can rise to £1,399 if you want the 5G version with 512GB storage. To sweeten the deal, Samsung says anyone who pre-orders the Tab S8 range will get a year of Disney+ for free.









Source link

Related