Revel Ian, the 10-year-old son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, is becoming a force behind the drum kit. The two were seen playing Sepultura‘s “Roots Bloody Roots” at the top of the year and now they’ve tackled another classic from the Brazilian thrash legends, “Territory.”

The video clip was shared by Scott Ian on Instagram, where he and Revel reconvened in the garage and went back in the Sepultura timeline from 1996’s Roots to 1993’s Chaos A.D. with a roaring version of the standout track. Revel really takes the charge here, tasked with kicking off the song with the frenzied drum intro made famous by erstwhile Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera.

Scott quickly joins in and his tone is lethal — a spot-on tribute to the mighty Andreas Kisser and Max Cavalera, who also played on the Chaos A.D. album.

Watch the video clip below.

The Anthrax co-founder also contributed to Sepultura’s recent SepulQuarta compilation album, which was recorded amid the lockdowns across the globe in the early phase of the pandemic and featured a different guest on re-recordings of songs from throughout Sepultura’s career. Ian guested on “Cut-Throat,” taken off Roots.

Meanwhile, Anthrax have spent the last couple of years at work on a followup to 2016’s For All Kings and, last summer, drummer Charlie Benante suggested the new record would be out in 2022.

