Stages of shingles
The first sign is often burning or tingling pain; sometimes it includes numbness or itching on one side of the body
Somewhere between one and five days after the tingling or burning feeling on the skin, a red rash will appear
A few days later, the rash will turn into fluid-filled blisters
About one week to 10 days after that, the blisters dry up and crust over
A couple of weeks later, the scabs clear up.
