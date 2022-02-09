Sponsored Video


Stages of shingles

The first sign is often burning or tingling pain; sometimes it includes numbness or itching on one side of the body

Somewhere between one and five days after the tingling or burning feeling on the skin, a red rash will appear

A few days later, the rash will turn into fluid-filled blisters

About one week to 10 days after that, the blisters dry up and crust over

A couple of weeks later, the scabs clear up.





