Adele did not address criticism over her cancelled Vegas residency during the awards show.

It was a successful night for the star who took home the Best Song Award for Easy On Me, Album Of The Year for 30 and the Artist Of The Year award.

During her acceptance speech, Adele dedicated her third award to her son, Angelo, and ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, to his dad. My son has been so patient and so gracious,” Adele gushed.