Her fears were centred around the intense chemistry the pair were said to have shown before they had even landed the job.

But their sizzling affection for one another gave Catherine all the more reason to believe they could pull off the love story between an ordinary girl from Seattle, Washington and a blood-sucking vampire.

“I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” the 66-year-old filmmaker said during her appearance on The Big Hit Show podcast in January.

“I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things.”

She remembered having a conversation with Robert about Kristen’s age, seeing that she was only 17 at the time of the audition.