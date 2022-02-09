He said: “We need British tourists, we are not asking to lower our guard or stop applying the anti-Covid protocols, but we demand the measures be applied consistently to be a safe destination and, at the same time, to save our economy.”

Spain changed the rules for British travellers at the start of December following the emergence of Omicron in the UK.

While the UK was one of the first European countries to see cases soar, many others soon followed.

Hormiga said it didn’t seem right that people from countries with higher rates of Covid could enter with a negative test.