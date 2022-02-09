Tap into the Mind of a Cult Leader in Far Cry 6’s Joseph: Collapse DLC

Far Cry 6’s third DLC episode is now available, letting you step into the mind of Joseph “The Father” Seed, the formidable villain of Far Cry 5 and leader of the fanatical cult, The Project at Eden’s Gate. Out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Joseph: Collapse lets you play as Joseph as he fights to escape the horrors of his own tortured mind, set in a twisted version of Hope County, Montana.

After his faith has collapsed, Joseph must face off against his former cult followers and ultimately confront his family members. Like the first two DLC episodes, Vaas: Insanity and Pagan: Control, Joseph: Collapse is inspired by roguelites: After every death, you’ll lose the weapons, items, and cash that you were carrying. If you can stay alive, you can use cash to buy or upgrade weapons, or unlock permanent traits that will help you push further into Joseph’s psyche.

If you own Far Cry 6, you can get Joseph: Collapse as part of the Season Pass, or as a separate purchase. Like with Far Cry 6 and its previous DLC episodes, you can play it with a friend in co-op, and with the Buddy Pass, you can invite another Far Cry 6 owner to join you on Xbox, even if they don’t own the DLC. To celebrate the launch, all editions of Far Cry 6 are on sale for up to 40% off, and owners of Far Cry 6 can get the Season Pass for 25% off at the Microsoft Store.

Joseph: Collapse is the final major DLC episode for Far Cry 6, following the previous releases of Vaas: Insanity, set in the mind of Far Cry 3 villain Vaas Montenegro, and Pagan: Control, which lets you play as Far Cry 4’s villain Pagan Min.

Far Cry 6 owners can start playing Joseph: Collapse today. Experience Hope County once again through the eyes of a former cult leader as he struggles to conquer his inner demons.

Far Cry(R) 6 DLC 3 Joseph: Collapse UBISOFT ☆☆☆☆☆

3 ★★★★★ $14.99 Become the villain as you step into the mind of Joseph Seed from Far Cry® 5. Battle your inner demons as you unveil the backstory of this iconic villain. Explore unique locations in a twisted version of Hope County, fight your former followers, confront your family members, and escape your own mind in this die-and-retry gameplay experience.