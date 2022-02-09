However, Ms Patel has warned that a lower threat level should not be taken lightly, insisting that “it must never make us complacent”.

She said: “The attacks in October and November 2021 reflect the complex, volatile and unpredictable nature of the terrorist threat in the UK.”

The 49-year-old added that the decision was taken independently of ministers by security and intelligence experts from the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC).

Terror levels in the UK are set by the JTAC – which is based at MI5’s headquarters in London.