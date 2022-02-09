



One south Lambeth resident told Express.co.uk: “So the whole shop was shut when I got there and a member of staff on the door just said the tills were all down and that it was a nation wide thing.”

Another shopper tweeted shortly after 6pm: “Carnage in Tescos Durrington as all card payment systems go offline.” A Tesco spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We’ve fixed a technical issue that briefly impacted contactless payments in some of our stores. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this caused.” It follows reports a few hours ago that Tesco’s online grocery shopping system had prevented customers from logging in or changing orders.

According to tracker Downdetector, nearly 2,000 online shoppers reported problems on Wednesday. When customers reportedly attempted to log in, they received a message saying: “It’s not you, it’s us. “There’s a problem at our end, but we’re trying to fix it right now. Sorry for any inconvenience. Please come back later and try again.” Shoppers said they were “unable” to log back in, or could not log in at all. Others said that they could not amend or cancel orders. More to follow…









