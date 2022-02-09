I would like to see a show of hands right now, who is addicted to Yellowstone? I know right? You probably wouldn’t have opened this posting if you weren’t. Here’s your chance to voice your opinion, because Texas and Arkansas want to know…

Who’s the Hottest Male Character on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone?

John Dutton Season 3 cliffhanger – YouTube Paramount Network John Dutton Season 3 cliffhanger – YouTube Paramount Network

If for some reason you don’t know what all the hubbub is about, Yellowstone is a gritty western drama, set in modern times and with cowboys, Indians, good guys, bad guys, cattle rustlers, and much, much more. The Yellowstone, or Dutton Ranch, is set in Montana and in season 4 they started filming in Texas as well at the world-famous 6666 Ranch, better known as the Four 6’s. Interesting side-note, my daughter interned at the Four 6’s while at A&M, so yes, I have, been there, seen that.

Beth says don’t – Season 3 cliffhanger – YouTube Paramount Network Beth says don’t – Season 3 cliffhanger – YouTube Paramount Network

I came into the show 3 1/2 seasons late, So it took some binging to get caught up but admittedly, I was hooked from Season 1, Episode 1. I personally know a ton of people in my family and friend circles that simply love this show and can’t wait for the next season to start.

The much-awaited big announcement came just last week, Season 5 is official and according to Variety, it will premiere in the fall.

READY TO VOTE?

Pick your favorite male character on Yellowstone below and click on VOTE NOW right below the picture.