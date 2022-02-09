



Antonio Conte has revealed he would be interested in bringing Christian Eriksen back to Tottenham when his Brentford deal is up at the end of the season. The former Spurs attacking midfielder sealed a remarkable return to the limelight, seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 with Denmark, following the mutual termination of his Inter Milan contract in December.

The installation of Eriksen’s implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) – a small electronic appliance that works as a pacemaker – meant he was unable to continue playing in Serie A, where heart-starting devices are banned. Following brief spells training with Odense in his homeland and Eriksen’s former club Ajax, Brentford moved to offer the playmaker a short-term contract until the end of the season. While the Bees will have to show patience towards the 29-year-old’s availability, there is hope he will be able to contribute before the end of the season. When asked if Tottenham discussed or considered re-signing their former player this January, Spurs boss Conte moved to set the record straight before outlining his interest in a potential deal this summer. READ MORE: Tottenham and Arsenal dealt agonising blow over Djed Spence summer transfer

“And you don’t know what will happen. It would be good for me to have him again, to work together again.” Conte, who recently bumped into his former player at the hotel they are both currently staying at, signed Eriksen from Tottenham in January 2020 – just a few months before the pandemic called football to a halt. The following season, the Dane would help Conte win the Scudetto with Inter – ending nine years of Juventus dominance. Eriksen has been out on the grass with his new Brentford team-mates this week but Thomas Frank has hinted he won’t be rushed back into action.

“[It was] very good to see him out there,” Frank said. “I spoke to Christian after training, he was just pleased and happy to be part of a team and club again doing what he loves most. You could see that. “We know he’s a humble, down-to-earth, quality player but he’s coming with a natural presence, without being big-headed. He just tries things and wants to play football. The way he is, he’s blended in fantastically with the group and our culture here. “It’s good to see him, he needs training to get up to match pace but he’s in a fine place and I’m pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”









Source link

Related