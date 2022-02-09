U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday morning, but the 10-year rate held above 1.92%, ahead of the release of inflation data on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.9216% at 4:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points lower to 2.2147%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year rate hit 1.97% on Tuesday in the run-up to the release of the January consumer price index on Thursday. A higher inflation reading would add to expectations that the Federal Reserve will move on tightening monetary policy. Economists are expecting the CPI to the show that prices rose 0.4% in January, for a 7.2% increase on the previous year, which would be the highest in almost 40 years.

Stock picks and investing trends from CNBC Pro: