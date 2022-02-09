Former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye has opened up about spending periods away from her partner Jonny Lomas as she continues with her breast cancer treatment.

Victoria, 40, underwent a double mastectomy last December after she shared the heartbreaking news with OK! that she’d discovered a lump while breastfeeding her baby son Theo, who is now one.

Appearing on Wednesday 9 February’s episode of Loose Women, the actress, who portrayed Angie Appleton on the Corrie cobbles, explained that she is now weighing up what type of treatment to have next.

While the decision is extremely tough, Victoria revealed her son has become her much-needed “light at the end of the tunnel” – especially because she’s spending time apart from partner Jonny who works abroad.



Victoria told the ITV show’s panel: “Theo, ultimately, has been the light at the end of the tunnel for us – probably even since Covid days.”

“Being pregnant, the family just had this amazing, incredible miracle – which is what I think births are – to look forward to.”

The star, who was joined in the studio by her adorable son and her mum, continued: “He’s our driving force for everything.”



The mum of one added: “We’re a bit fragmented as a family, as my partner’s business is in France so we’re not together as much as we’d like to be.”

“So when we do get that time, it’s precious. And everything we’re doing is for him and we will do absolutely everything. He’s very special.”

Victoria also spoke candidly about life since her operation and the difficult decisions she now faces over what treatment to have next.



The former soap star explained: “The hardest part, for me, has been telling people.”

“I went and got the results on my own on Monday, against everyone’s wishes, because I just feel like if I can focus on what they’re telling me, I’ll ask the right questions, I’ll process everything and then I can get back and tell them what’s going on.”

“Also, I know that if my mum, for instance, was sitting there with me, I’d just be worrying about how she’s feeling when she hears the news and I can’t bear the thought of that.”



However, despite her health battle, Victoria, who also appeared on the celebrity version of The X Factor, is remaining positive and focusing on the future.

She told anchor Christine Lampard: “You can’t predict any of these things, you get the information and then you see what best you can make out of it.”

“It’s not a lot of it under our control, I just feel like [it’s] onwards and upwards whatever happens.”

To read more about soap stars past and present, sign up to our daily OK! Newsletter. Loose Women continues weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV