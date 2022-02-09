Sponsored Video


However, despite getting the right answer, Mel wasn’t able to get enough counters over the Tipping Point to catch up with Ashley.

The round ended with Ashley in front with £1,850 and Mel on only £1,100.

Having beaten all of his competitors, Ashley headed into the final round and managed to win himself a total of £2,700.

He revealed he planned to spend the prize money on some furniture for his new home.

“Congratulations Ashley, you’re leaving with £2,700. That’ll certainly buy one cushion of the new sofa,” Ben joked.

Tipping Point airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV.





