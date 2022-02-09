Tech Educators, based in Norwich, has agreed a deal to run Web3 bootcamp ChainShot.

One of just three Web3 bootcamps endorsed by blockchain technology juggernaut Ethereum, the licensing agreement will allow developers to learn to code on blockchains such as Ethereum and Polygon.

Like many companies in tech, developers that can write in this language are in huge demand and will be at the forefront of creating ‘the future of the internet’.

Throughout the course, individuals who will already have a good level of expertise in coding with JavaScript will gain a wide range of understanding in Web3 development from cryptography basics through to writing smart contracts and building decentralised apps.

Registering interest for the ChainShot bootcamp is as simple as contacting the team through the Tech Educators website.

The East of England has already attracted a raft of recent web3 investments from some of the most notable names in the space including The Ethereum Foundation, Polygon and Unlock Protocol, while Premier League club Norwich City announced Scallop as a new primary partner.

Working with these partners, ETHAnglia – a community dedicated to furthering the understanding and adoption of Web3 in the region – will sponsor places on the upcoming Tech Educators bootcamps, meaning developers can join the £2,500 course for free.

Polygon’s developer evangelist

“Since engaging with the team at ETHAnglia and Tech Educators, we have been completely on board with the approach of putting the community at the heart of what they want to achieve,” said Aman Pandy, developer evangelist at Polygon.

“Polygon was created to scale the adoption and usability of Web3 and this aligns perfectly with what the teams are hoping to achieve. We look forward to continuing to support the team and the community. ”

East Anglia is already home to Web3 projects including Games Vault, which solves the problem of a lack of true digital game ownership by allowing owners to trade games once they have finished with them; Toucan Protocol, which brings programmable carbon to Web3, unlocking its potential for a regenerative economy; and Unlock Protocol, which allows content creators to retain ownership of their content and communities to purchase and sell their access in a way that suits them.

The ChainShot Web3 course will begin on 21st March running until 8th April, followed by a final week on 18th-22nd April.

As part of their submission of a final project, the attendees will be able to submit their ideas to global hackathon ETHAmsterdam, where a total of $250,000 of prizes are available for the best ideas.