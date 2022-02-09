Sponsored Video


It was the early ’90s, and the average consumer knew nothing of the Internet. Going “online” usually referred to camping out overnight to purchase tickets to see the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, the Eagles or the Grateful Dead. For the OG digital nerds in the crowd, there was Prodigy, which was a joint venture between CBS, IBM and Sears Roebuck (talk about a retailer missing the boat on first-mover advantage) and CompuServe, run by tax preparer H&R Block. Then, a small upstart digital service that was branded America Online (tell me those of you of a certain age aren’t hearing the static of dial-up connections followed by the ubiquitous, “You’ve Got Mail!” right now) joined the crowd and kickstarted the mass consumer digital era. Even if it was at 1800 bps connectivity.

function onCaptchaCallback(token) { token && $(document.getElementById('articleSubscribeForm')).submit(); }

function onSidebarCaptchaCallback(token) { token && $(document.getElementById('articleSidebarSubscribeForm')).submit(); }



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.