It was the early ’90s, and the average consumer knew nothing of the Internet. Going “online” usually referred to camping out overnight to purchase tickets to see the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, the Eagles or the Grateful Dead. For the OG digital nerds in the crowd, there was Prodigy, which was a joint venture between CBS, IBM and Sears Roebuck (talk about a retailer missing the boat on first-mover advantage) and CompuServe, run by tax preparer H&R Block. Then, a small upstart digital service that was branded America Online (tell me those of you of a certain age aren’t hearing the static of dial-up connections followed by the ubiquitous, “You’ve Got Mail!” right now) joined the crowd and kickstarted the mass consumer digital era. Even if it was at 1800 bps connectivity.