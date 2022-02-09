It’s no secret that being part of a famous family dynasty comes with its share of issues and the Jackson family is no different. Michael Jackson became the breakout star of The Jackson 5, and years later, his sister Janet gave him much competition. The talent runs through the Jackson family bloodline, and now generations later, the legacy continues.

Janet Jackson (L) comforts Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris (2nd-L) and son Prince Michael (2nd-R) beside LaToya Jackson (R) during the memorial service for Michael Jackson 2009 | MONICA ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael left three children when he died in 2009. Despite some ups and downs within the family, sources insist Janet has a good relationship with her brother’s children.

The icon reportedly has a close relationship with her niece and nephews

Despite living across the world in London, and having a hectic schedule of her own, Jackson is reportedly in constant contact with her niece and nephews. “Janet still has a wonderful relationship with all of the kids and is constantly in touch with them all,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She has hung out with them around Halloween at her mother’s house in Encino and she is still in their life as any good aunt would be. Janet even wants to help Paris with her music career if she wanted any help.”

The source also added that the youngest Jackson sibling of the famous family dynasty makes it a priority to keep things intact. “Their relationship is very strong,” the source continued. “All the kids love her and vice versa, the family is really a tight-knit unit. And the one person that finds it most important to keep ties with the family is Prince, he is without question the rock that keeps it all together. They all are a very happy and close family and always in contact.”