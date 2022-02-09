Sponsored Video


It’s no secret that being part of a famous family dynasty comes with its share of issues and the Jackson family is no different. Michael Jackson became the breakout star of The Jackson 5, and years later, his sister Janet gave him much competition. The talent runs through the Jackson family bloodline, and now generations later, the legacy continues. 

Janet Jackson, LaToya Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackson attend Michael Jackson's public memoiral

Janet Jackson (L) comforts Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris (2nd-L) and son Prince Michael (2nd-R) beside LaToya Jackson (R) during the memorial service for Michael Jackson 2009 | MONICA ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael left three children when he died in 2009. Despite some ups and downs within the family, sources insist Janet has a good relationship with her brother’s children. 

“Paris is fully on board and supportive in terms of Janet’s documentary,” a second insider said. “She knew about it before it was released, and she thinks it’s great that Janet is sharing her story. Paris and Janet have had their ups and downs over the years, just like any family does. But they’re in a really great place right now and Paris couldn’t be happier for her. Paris would never be opposed to someone speaking their truth and she’s proud of her for doing so.”

Michael Jackson’s children also make it their priority to keep a close relationship with one another

Outside of their famous aunts and uncles, the main thing the “Beat It” singer’s three now-adult children are focused on is maintaining their own close bonds. ​​“When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,’” The Jasmine Brand reports. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship.”

><span>▶</span>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/0P4A1K4lXDo?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe> </p><figcaption>Source: YouTube</figcaption></figure> <p><strong>RELATED: </strong><strong>How Michael Jackson Helped Little Richard</strong></p> <p>Being the eldest sibling, Prince holds the weight of keeping his family unit together. Prince says his father put the responsibility of sibling unity on him. “Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example,” he added. “But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the ‘real world,’ my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I, unfortunately, left behind.”</p> <p>As they’ve grown older, Prince says his two younger siblings, Blanket and Paris, now want to make sure they both put in equal effort to keep their relationships tight. “At this point in our lives, it doesn’t really feel like there’s that hierarchy of ‘I’m the older brother. We’re all siblings and we’re kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths where I’m not as strong in certain areas,” he said. “They compliment me in that way.”</p> <p><strong>RELATED: </strong><strong>‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Says Michael Jackson ‘Wanted to Make Sure I Had a Good Time as a Child’</strong></p> </p></div> <p><br /> <br /><a href=Source link

