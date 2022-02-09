It’s no secret that being part of a famous family dynasty comes with its share of issues and the Jackson family is no different. Michael Jackson became the breakout star of The Jackson 5, and years later, his sister Janet gave him much competition. The talent runs through the Jackson family bloodline, and now generations later, the legacy continues.
Michael left three children when he died in 2009. Despite some ups and downs within the family, sources insist Janet has a good relationship with her brother’s children.
The icon reportedly has a close relationship with her niece and nephews
Despite living across the world in London, and having a hectic schedule of her own, Jackson is reportedly in constant contact with her niece and nephews. “Janet still has a wonderful relationship with all of the kids and is constantly in touch with them all,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She has hung out with them around Halloween at her mother’s house in Encino and she is still in their life as any good aunt would be. Janet even wants to help Paris with her music career if she wanted any help.”
The source also added that the youngest Jackson sibling of the famous family dynasty makes it a priority to keep things intact. “Their relationship is very strong,” the source continued. “All the kids love her and vice versa, the family is really a tight-knit unit. And the one person that finds it most important to keep ties with the family is Prince, he is without question the rock that keeps it all together. They all are a very happy and close family and always in contact.”
“Paris is fully on board and supportive in terms of Janet’s documentary,” a second insider said. “She knew about it before it was released, and she thinks it’s great that Janet is sharing her story. Paris and Janet have had their ups and downs over the years, just like any family does. But they’re in a really great place right now and Paris couldn’t be happier for her. Paris would never be opposed to someone speaking their truth and she’s proud of her for doing so.”
Michael Jackson’s children also make it their priority to keep a close relationship with one another
Outside of their famous aunts and uncles, the main thing the “Beat It” singer’s three now-adult children are focused on is maintaining their own close bonds. “When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,’” The Jasmine Brand reports. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship.”