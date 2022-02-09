Are you seeing flashing lights and dots? This could be down to a number of things, including a condition called Visual Snow Syndrome. Express.co.uk chatted to All About Vision’s medical reviewer Dr. Shane Kannarr to find out everything you need to know about Visual Snow Syndrome.

Although ‘visual snow’ sounds pleasant, it’s a condition that can be highly disabling.

Not much research has been done on Visual Snow Syndrome, but it’s known that two-thirds of people who experience it also develop frequent migraines.

Visual Snow Syndrome is rare with only three percent of the population experiencing it, but it’s crippling.

Seeing flashing lights and dots could be a part of the condition, but it also has other symptoms.

