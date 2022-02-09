“They can interfere and say to the federal agency that is doing the certification ‘Hey, stop it’, but actually they might be risking a legal challenge.

“The federal government says it doesn’t want to be liable to such damage for cancelling a pipeline illegally, because actually this pipeline hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s followed all the rules. This is a joint project between many European partners and Russia, so cancelling it would not only hurt Russia but its European partners too.

The halting of gas supplies from Russia by either Europe or Moscow could create a devastating financial crash in Europe.

Dr Holland warned: “There would be devastating economic consequences in Europe there would have to be prioritisation, rationing, gas shutdowns industry shutdowns, so it’s literally not possible to replace Russian gas over the medium term I would say over the next five [years] to 2050.”

But this crash won’t be limited to Europe as its ripples would be felt globally.