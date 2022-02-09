Sponsored Video


“Just brutal, brutal, brutal.”


John Shearer / Getty Images

And you probably know that he used to be married to Amy Poehler.


Michael Kovac / WireImage / Getty Images

The comedians and actors married in 2003 and divorced in 2016.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Arnett opened up about how he felt while getting divorced from Poehler and the emotional toll it took on him.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

During the separation, Arnett was shooting the fourth season of Arrested Development, and he described the experience as “almost excruciating…just brutal, brutal, brutal.”


Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images

“I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour,” he recalled.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

But Arnett also said that, ultimately, working on Arrested Development was “hilarious and cathartic” for him to process his and Poehler’s split.


Saeed Adyani / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Arnett also said that he understands why some fans didn’t like seasons 4 and 5 of Arrested Development, which came well after the show’s initial run. “You know, I think there were a lot of things in those seasons that did not work. We weren’t all together, for a start,” he explained. “But there were moments when we were together and I was crying with laughter, and it was worth it for that. Maybe it was like a very expensive reunion for all of us.”

Read the entire interview here.



