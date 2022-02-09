

Arnett also said that he understands why some fans didn’t like seasons 4 and 5 of Arrested Development, which came well after the show’s initial run. “You know, I think there were a lot of things in those seasons that did not work. We weren’t all together, for a start,” he explained. “But there were moments when we were together and I was crying with laughter, and it was worth it for that. Maybe it was like a very expensive reunion for all of us.”