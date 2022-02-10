2022 Women's Cricket World Cup: England include Emma Lamb in 15-player squad | Cricket News







Lamb has been selected after making her one-day international debut for England earlier this week against Australia; the tournament gets underway in New Zealand on March 4; watch every World Cup match live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 10/02/22 8:34am

Emma Lamb is included despite having made just one ODI appearance for England

England have included rookie all-rounder Emma Lamb in their 15-player squad for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Lamb has been selected for the tournament in New Zealand, which gets underway on March 4, despite having only made her one-day international debut for England earlier this week.England squadHeather Knight (cap), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt More to follow…This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.





