



Aldi is loved for its garden Specialbuys and has announced that it will be restocking all of its most popular furniture including the hanging egg chair. Be quick to shop as it is expected to sell out instantly.

The bestselling hanging egg chair is coming back this year and adds a retro touch to any garden. In a stylish rattan design, it’ll be priced at £189.99 and comes with a cover for £199.99. Shop the hanging egg chair here. Other additions include the the viral corner sofa.

With a sleek grey rattan design, the Corner Sofa and Corner Bundle is coming back for £299.98. It sold out quickly last summer so this is the perfect time to get it before the weather warms up again. It’s super easy to put together and £125 cheaper than other brands like Homebase, Asda and Marks and Spencer. Shop the Corner Sofa here.

Aldi shoppers will also be able to buy the new Kamado BBQ, which is sure to become a summer staple. It can cook a variety of meats and vegetable to perfection and is priced at £399 here. Warm up outdoor spaces with the Aldi’s Patio Heater which is a garden essential for outdoor gatherings. Perfect for nighttime occasions, it’s £44.99. Gardeners will be pleased to see that Aldi’s Wooden Mini Greenhouse is also returning. Perfect for smaller gardens, it’s got three adjustable storage shelves, two lifting lids and adds style and functionality to both spaces. It’ll be priced at £69.99. All Aldi garden special buys will be available online here from Sunday 13 February 2022.









