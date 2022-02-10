No one accomplishes anything alone. Anne Anderton Warren understands that relationships are the foundation of great work.

“Having a relationship with someone and being able to trust them is certainly a key,” Warren says when asked what she seeks in go-to colleagues. “People who are go-to people listen to all points of view and help others come to best decisions.”

Anne Warren, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mid-Kansas Coop Anne Warren



Powerful collaboration is something Warren has recognized as integral to success at Mid-Kansas Coop. As a Chief Human Resources Officer taking on the challenges of Covid-19, she has seen firsthand how the ability to speak openly and listen consciously benefits the entire organization.

“We had our Covid action plan. We’ve made a lot of changes quickly and had to communicate those out,” she reflected in a 2020 interview. “Now that we’ve been doing that a few months, we had an after-action review to determine, what did we learn? What did we do well? What can we improve on? It’s important to reflect on any project after the fact to see how it can be done better. And it takes a little bit of courage, right? And so, you have to have the trust to be able to talk through things, even if you disagree.”

Without the trust necessary to exercise courage, organizations can fall into a people-pleasing trap, where opinions are solicited but honest viewpoints are withheld. But strong workplace relationships can also forge bonds of high performance, a positive kind of people-pleasing, where one person doesn’t want to let another down for reasons beyond the work itself.

“When somebody is willing to build a relationship with me, it makes me feel valued,” Warren says. “So, I want to do really good work for that person when that’s the case. I’m lucky to have that kind of working relationship with my boss. I want to work really hard to make him look good, so we can continue that relationship.”

Maintaining professional relationships focused on the work, while also establishing personal investments in one another, is a tricky balance. However, it can be done, Warren asserts.

These are her tips for building strong working relationships of mutual support and accountability.

Find an advocate and be an advocate

“When I started off, I went into public service at a local government. And I learned pretty quickly that it’s important to have somebody who is on your side,” Warren says. “Someone to help advocate for you, especially as a new person that people don’t know very well.”

It’s important to find someone in your organization who will both train you and give you best practices, but also “shine you in your best light.” Having someone already trusted by the team and organization to vouch for you goes a long way. And, it goes both ways. In today’s cross-functionally collaborative work environment, being a strong advocate can have the same relationship benefits as having one.

Allow others to be themselves—but keep it professional

Warren knew coming into her role at MKC—a new role for the company—that it was important for her to establish trust and comfortability with her colleagues as soon as possible. But in a new industry, as the only woman in a room full of male executives, that was a daunting task.

“Certainly, you have to prove yourself when you’re unknown. I’d never worked in the farming industry. I didn’t really know that much about it. I was the first female executive they’d had on the team,” Warren explains. “For all that, we’re similar. We have a lot of similar personality traits.”

It was a challenge to get her colleagues to open up and treat her as just another member of the team, Warren says. But calling it out and highlighting their similarities went a long way.

“They would change in front of me. Like they felt like they couldn’t joke as much or something. So, to get them to be comfortable with me, but still obviously in a professional environment, we decided to get to know each other.”

Be honest about your boundaries

“Sometimes, you have to ask for help,” Warren says.

Taking on too many tasks and responsibilities, without the ability to actually deliver, is one of the most damaging things you can do to a working relationship. The solution is to be open and honest about what you can and cannot do, while seeking active alternatives.

“People think you have to say yes to advance your career. And that’s not the case. You have to know your boundaries. If you have to say no, I would be prepared to give some other options to the person so they’re not just left in the cold,” Warren suggests. “That also helps maintain that relationship with the person so that you’re still helping them out, even if you can’t say yes.”

Proactively align on priorities

We all become overcommitted and overwhelmed at times. Trying to hide it or push through won’t help. It’s better, Warren says, to admit your position and proactively align on priorities.

“If I’ve become overwhelmed, and everybody gets there, I will go and visit with my supervisor and say, ‘I’ve got all these tasks, I need some help prioritizing them.’ I give them what I think and make sure they’re in alignment with what the vision is. And then if something falls to the bottom of the list that impacts others, I let them know and give them a timeframe or an update of when they can expect whatever it is from me.”

Warren’s final advice is, whatever the working relationship, it’s important to remember that opportunities may arise you aren’t able to anticipate. “It can open doors that you wouldn’t have ever expected,” Warren says. “So, building relationships is a big part of that. And not being afraid to try something new, as well. Don’t just stay in your comfort zone all the time.”