Former Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parsons has told how coming out as gay during the show was the “biggest nightmare” of his life.

Ryan-Mark, now 21, was just 19 and the youngest contestant in the BBC show’s history when he appeared on the reality series in 2020.

The contestant spoke openly about his sexuality on the show, but has now revealed that members of his family only found out he was gay after gossip between fellow contestants got back to them before he had had a chance to tell them.

In a new interview, Ryan-Mark speaks of how the ordeal “traumatised” his family and left him with trust issues after some family members cut him out.

Speaking to the Mirror , Ryan-Mark said: “I’ve known I was gay since I was 15 but I had only told my closest friends and certainly not my immediate family.



“We were sitting in the Apprentice house’s cinema room in between tasks one day and we were all discussing our relationships and who we dated. I just told them straight, ‘I’m gay’. A few people were surprised. Others weren’t.

“I thought it was in confidence and forgot about it. When the show aired it became apparent that my personal information had spread and somehow my family had found out before I could tell them myself I was gay. It was the biggest nightmare you can imagine. It was so tough for both my family and I. I’m still not over it.”

He added that he “doesn’t blame” the show producers as they were “great” and offered him psychological support.

Ryan-Mark added: “But there were 12 people in the room when I told them and there are about six that couldn’t stand me so they are probably the ones I suspect of leaking it. I blame one of them.



“The whole thing left me feeling despondent, deflated and it left me and my family traumatised.”

The star, who is currently appearing on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, says the ordeal caused a bitter rift with part of his family who he claims have struggled to come to terms he is gay.

Ryan-Mark had been working in the Gucci store at Harrods before appearing on the show.

Viewers watched as Ryan-Mark, who described himself as a “60-year-old trapped inside a teenager’s body”, came ninth to eventual winner Artisan baker Carina Lepore.

After the show aired, Ryan-Mark noted how his relationship with some of his family members changed.



He said: “I remember calling my mum up one day and I could just tell something was wrong. She was distant and was giving me short answers. We are so close and I quickly realised that what I had said in confidence on the show have filtered out through social media to my family. They knew I was gay before I had a chance to tell them on my own terms.”

Despite his difficult experience, Ryan-Mark is still hopeful for his dating future and hopes Celebs Go Dating can turn his experience around.

He said: “I come across to some people as rude and brash but I’m not always like that. I have a softer side. What happened on the Apprentice has meant I can’t trust anyone yet. I’m always fearing the worst. I’m hoping Celebs Go Dating may turn around my fortunes.”

