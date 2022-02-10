Sponsored Video



Attack on Titan & Call of Duty Are At It Again | GameSpot News - GS News Updates

In this video, DeVante talks about how Call of Duty players will soon be able to play as an Armored Titan with Season 2 of Warzone and Vanguard. The details of this new Armored Titan bundle have not been revealed, but it should be released sometime during the season.

DeVante also talks about Microsoft revealing it wants to bring more Activision Blizzard games to consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Following that, Battlefield players flock to a Change.org petition demanding that players be allowed to refund Battlefield 2042.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.