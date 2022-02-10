Sniping is a staple of the Call of Duty franchise, so we’re counting down the best Sniper Rifles in Vanguard, as well as revealing the best loadout attachments for each weapon.

Call of Duty: Vanguard includes classic Sniper Rifles such as the Kar98k and Mosin-Nagant, but players were disappointed with their high amount of flinch and slow ADS speed. But, once you’ve got the right attachments equipped, they can contend with the best Assault Rifles and SMGs.

We’re ranking all four of Vanguard’s Sniper Rifles from best to worst, and also revealing the best loadout attachment combinations you can equip for each.

Best Vanguard Sniper Rifle ranked list

Before we reveal the best Sniper Rifle loadouts in Vanguard, we’ve ranked all four from best to worst. This takes all factors into account, including how they perform at low levels, their speed and mobility, and their one-shot potential.

Here’s every Vanguard Sniper Rifle ranked:

Kar98k Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle 3-Line Rifle Type 99

Best Sniper Rifle loadouts in Vanguard

4. Type 99

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: Shiraishi Short

Shiraishi Short Optic: Default

Default Stock: Sakura CVR Custom

Sakura CVR Custom Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Focus

Focus Kit: Fully Loaded

While there’s not much between the snipers on our list, the Type 99 comes in as the worst Sniper Rifle in Vanguard.

While it’s extremely mobile with a fast ADS and sprint to fire speed, you’ll need to be accurate to avoid the dreaded hit markers. We’ve made it more powerful with the 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags, but you’re better off using any of the other weapons on this list.

3. 3-Line Rifle

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: 270mm VOZ Carbine

270mm VOZ Carbine Optic: Factory Iron Sights

Factory Iron Sights Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel: Mark IV Skeletal

Mark IV Skeletal Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Kit: Surplus

Third on our list comes the 3-Line Rifle, also known as the Mosin-Nagant, a decent Sniper Rifle that doesn’t really excel in any category.

You’ll need to make your 3-Line Rifle loadout quite unorthodox to get the most out of it, dropping the sniper scope for some Factory Iron Sights. This makes it a great close-medium range Sniper Rifle, but you won’t find it as versatile as the Kar98k.

2. Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: G1M / G16 2.5x

G1M / G16 2.5x Stock: ZAC Adjustable

ZAC Adjustable Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Focus

Focus Kit: Fully Loaded

The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle arrived in Vanguard’s Season 1 Battle Pass and quickly become known for its impressive power. It can one-shot players almost anywhere in the body, making it an extremely powerful choice in multiplayer.

The base Gorenko is rather slow, so we’ve added attachments that improve its ADS speed as well as reduce its recoil and flinch. The G1M iron sight is ideal, but you can switch to the G16 2.5x if you need some more range – at the cost of some ADS speed.

1. Kar98k

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: Krausnick 560mm LWS03K

Krausnick 560mm LWS03K Optic: Default

Default Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Magazine: Default

Default Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Quickscope

Quickscope Kit: Fully Loaded

The Kar98k comes first on the list of best Vanguard Sniper Rifles thanks to its versatility and power at any level. You don’t need to have maxed the Kar98 for it to be effective as it’s a strong contender right out of the gate.

It has solid one-shot potential, and while it doesn’t possess the Gorenko’s semi-automatic mode and power, it’s the perfect Sniper Rifle for players of all skill levels.

We’ve built this Kar98k to increase its speed and bullet velocity, allowing you to Quickscope enemies with ease.

You can also check out everything we know about the upcoming Vanguard Season 2 update, bringing new maps, weapons, and significant Zombies updates.

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games