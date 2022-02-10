Looking for faster broadband? Virgin Media is one of the leaders when it comes to raw speed. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) offers some of the best downloads in the UK with over 15 million customers now able to get blisteringly quick 1Gbps technology beamed into their homes. That’s fast enough to download a movie in under 40 seconds. There are plenty of options to choose from with fibre prices starting from £38 per month.
All of these plans are for 18 months and include unlimited downloads plus the latest Wi-Fi hub from Virgin.
Here are all the deals from Virgin Media:
BEST ON A BUDGET • M50
NOW £38 per month.
Virgin’s M50 is perfect for anyone who wants basic speeds. This option is fine for streaming, checking emails and surfing the web. This low price lasts for 18 months.
SEE THE M50 DEAL HERE
BEST FOR VALUE • M200
NOW £50 per month
M200 brings speeds in excess of 200Mbps into your living room which is ideal for most busy homes. With this connection, you can download a movie in under four minutes and make multiple zoom calls whilst your kids stream endless shows on Netflix. Virgin recommend this option to those with more than 10 connected devices such as phones, TVs, cameras and tablets in their homes. Again, this low price lasts for 18 months.
SEE THE M200 DEAL HERE
BEST FOR SPEED • M350
NOW £56 per month
Virgin does offer 1Gbps broadband to customers which is some of the fastest speeds available in the UK. However, at £62 per month, it’s a pretty expensive option. If that price is simply too much but you want blisteringly quick internet access then M350 is a very tempting option. Right now you can get these speeds for just 56 per month.
SEE THE M500 DEAL HERE
WHY CHOOSE VIRGIN?
Virgin Media offers some of the best speeds in the UK with millions of homes now connected to its ultra-fast fibre cables.
This means Virgin doesn’t rely on ageing copper technology which can slow things down to a snail’s pace.
In fact, the firm recently announced that its fastest Gig1 downloads are now available in over 15 million homes.
This ultimate connection allows users to download a full HD movie in under 40 seconds.
Virgin also offers numerous other plans incluinhg M100 (100Mbps) M200 (200Mbps) M350 (350Mbps) and M500 (500Mbps).
Last year, Virgin was giving the fastest UK provider gong by the team at Uswitch
WHAT VIRGIN SPEEDS DO YOU REALLY NEED?
Not sure what Virgin speeds are best for you? Here’s a quick guide to what your home needs.
We’re all using our broadband more and more but not everyone needs blisteringly quick speeds. If you simply browse the web, send a few emails and watch the odd box set on Netflix then a standard 50Mbps connection should cope just fine.
However, if you have a busy home then you will definitely want something faster and it’s not just about quicker downloads.
Your broadband is a bit like a motorway – the more traffic that runs through it the slower it gets. So, if you have a busy house it’s best to get the fastest speeds you can afford to avoid annoying buffering.
Here’s how long it takes to download a full HD movie with different speeds on offer from the UK’s ISPs.
SPEED 50Mbps – DOWNLOAD TIME = 11 minutes
SPEED 100Mbps – DOWNLOAD TIME = 6 minutes
SPEED 200Mbps – DOWNLOAD TIME = 3 minutes
SPEED 350Mbps – DOWNLOAD TIME = 2 minutes
SPEED 500Mbps – DOWNLOAD TIME = 1 minute 20 seconds
SPEED 1Gbps – DOWNLOAD TIME = 40 seconds