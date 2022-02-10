Looking for faster broadband? Virgin Media is one of the leaders when it comes to raw speed. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) offers some of the best downloads in the UK with over 15 million customers now able to get blisteringly quick 1Gbps technology beamed into their homes. That’s fast enough to download a movie in under 40 seconds. There are plenty of options to choose from with fibre prices starting from £38 per month.

All of these plans are for 18 months and include unlimited downloads plus the latest Wi-Fi hub from Virgin.

Here are all the deals from Virgin Media:

BEST ON A BUDGET • M50

NOW £38 per month.

Virgin’s M50 is perfect for anyone who wants basic speeds. This option is fine for streaming, checking emails and surfing the web. This low price lasts for 18 months.

SEE THE M50 DEAL HERE

BEST FOR VALUE • M200

NOW £50 per month

M200 brings speeds in excess of 200Mbps into your living room which is ideal for most busy homes. With this connection, you can download a movie in under four minutes and make multiple zoom calls whilst your kids stream endless shows on Netflix. Virgin recommend this option to those with more than 10 connected devices such as phones, TVs, cameras and tablets in their homes. Again, this low price lasts for 18 months.

SEE THE M200 DEAL HERE

BEST FOR SPEED • M350

NOW £56 per month

Virgin does offer 1Gbps broadband to customers which is some of the fastest speeds available in the UK. However, at £62 per month, it’s a pretty expensive option. If that price is simply too much but you want blisteringly quick internet access then M350 is a very tempting option. Right now you can get these speeds for just 56 per month.

SEE THE M500 DEAL HERE