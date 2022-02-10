The 15-year-old girl was targeted as she walked home in south-east Birmingham.

She fell victim to the armed attacker at around 7pm on February 1 on Shenley Lane, Northfield.

She has been left “devastated” by the incident, which involved an unknown weapon.

The teenager has required surgery for a wound to her wrist, and received a minor injury to her head.

Police have appealed to members of the public for any footage caught on camera.