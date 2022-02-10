Sponsored Video

Southwest Florida Event Center will reopen next month with a star-studded Beatles tribute featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross and more.

The Bonita Springs venue announced its grand reopening concert Wednesday. Tickets for the March 25 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The concert is called “It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles.” The musical acts will perform their own hits and also songs from the Beatles albums “Revolver” and “Rubber Soul.”

The lineup includes:

  • Todd Rundgren
  • Christopher Cross
  • Jason Scheff, former lead singer of Chicago (1985-2016)
  • Badfinger featuring Joey Molland
  • And Denny Laine, a founding member of The Moody Blues and Wings.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Friday concert cost $69-$145, according to center co-owner Jennifer Shanahan. Prices exclude applicable taxes and fees and are subject to change.

Christopher Cross performs at the Paramount Theatre on November 4, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

More big musical acts are coming, too. Another concert will be announced Monday, Shanahan says.

Southwest Florida Event Center announced last month that it would be reopening in March, almost two years after closing during the first wave of the pandemic.

The Bonita Beach Road venue closed its doors in May 2020, citing concerns over the future of the music industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been closed temporarily since mid-March due to social distancing and Florida’s stay-at-home order.

