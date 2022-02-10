Southwest Florida Event Center will reopen next month with a star-studded Beatles tribute featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross and more.

The Bonita Springs venue announced its grand reopening concert Wednesday. Tickets for the March 25 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The concert is called “It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles.” The musical acts will perform their own hits and also songs from the Beatles albums “Revolver” and “Rubber Soul.”

The lineup includes:

Todd Rundgren

Christopher Cross

Jason Scheff, former lead singer of Chicago (1985-2016)

Badfinger featuring Joey Molland

And Denny Laine, a founding member of The Moody Blues and Wings.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Friday concert cost $69-$145, according to center co-owner Jennifer Shanahan. Prices exclude applicable taxes and fees and are subject to change.

Reopening announcement:Southwest Florida Event Center reopens this March in Bonita Springs

Previously:Southwest Florida Event Center closes permanently in Bonita Springs over coronavirus, industry concerns

More big musical acts are coming, too. Another concert will be announced Monday, Shanahan says.

Southwest Florida Event Center announced last month that it would be reopening in March, almost two years after closing during the first wave of the pandemic.

The Bonita Beach Road venue closed its doors in May 2020, citing concerns over the future of the music industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been closed temporarily since mid-March due to social distancing and Florida’s stay-at-home order.

“We are very excited. I’m excited!” Shanahan said last month. “We will be reopening with an even more intimate venue.

“We have gotten rid of 200 seats, but we will be bringing in the same talent — and even bigger — in that small setting.”

The center first opened in June 2016 in a renovated Eckerd drug store at 11515 Bonita Beach Road SE in Bonita Springs. Shanahan and her husband Richard took over the business the following summer.

The 27,000-square-foot venue attracted many well-known musical acts in its four years, including Melissa Etheridge, John Waite, George Clinton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Three Dog Night, Ted Nugent, Crystal Gayle, Amy Grant, Maxi Priest, Steve Earle, The Wailers and Don McLean.

For more information, call 245-9910 or visit facebook.com/swflec.

