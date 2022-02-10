Maddie is a British expat who moved to Spain during the pandemic after she found a job as a teacher in the Valencia region, by Costa Blanca.
After living in Spain for nearly two years, Maddie has shared what life in the country is really like.
The expat named her favourite parts: “The outdoors lifestyle, the weather, the culture, the hiking, the ancient monuments and the wonderful roads – never ever get into a traffic hold up.”
She added: “Falling asleep to the sound of the waves, the fantastic food and wine and the smiley faces of the people.
“Huge skies and wonderful sunsets, nearness and good connections to the UK if I want to see family and friends.”
Maddie added: “The vibrant and old cities, the importance of family and looking after each other, my sunroom and growing cacti.”
She also said she loves “exploring” Spain and the country’s safety, mainly “outside major cities”.
Maddie also adores Spanish “shoes and boots! I’ve bought quite a few pairs…”
However, not everything is perfect in Spain and there are many things she doesn’t particularly enjoy.
“Everything is shut on a Sunday – and I mean everything. It’s the family day – which is great if you have family here, I don’t!”
Maddie continued: “No second-hand shops unless it’s a really expat area on the Costas.
“It’s a cultural thing, Spaniards think it’s shameful having anything second-hand.
“I miss them as I’ve had to buy furniture etc and it’s all the same standard stuff!”