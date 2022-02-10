Maddie is a British expat who moved to Spain during the pandemic after she found a job as a teacher in the Valencia region, by Costa Blanca.

After living in Spain for nearly two years, Maddie has shared what life in the country is really like.

The expat named her favourite parts: “The outdoors lifestyle, the weather, the culture, the hiking, the ancient monuments and the wonderful roads – never ever get into a traffic hold up.”

She added: “Falling asleep to the sound of the waves, the fantastic food and wine and the smiley faces of the people.

“Huge skies and wonderful sunsets, nearness and good connections to the UK if I want to see family and friends.”

READ MORE: Inside the biggest cruise ship in the world