Therefore, if a travellers’ passport has four months validity to play with, they won’t be allowed to travel when presented at the check-in desk.

In recent years, the Government has been issuing passports with an extra few months added to the overall validity.

According to the Foreign Office: “If you renewed your current passport before the previous one expired, extra months may have been added to its expiry date.”

Britons are advised to check their passport validity carefully as under this rule, a valid passport can be rejected at the check-in desk when travelling to Europe.