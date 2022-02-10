Brooklyn Beckham, 22, has reportedly hired a sizeable crew of helpers to aid him through his new cooking show. So far, he’s produced an episode making a sandwich. Brooklyn is the star of online web series Cooking With Brooklyn.

On his show so far, Brooklyn has cooked meals including a bagel sandwich with coleslaw and hash browns.

Brooklyn explained, while talking on his show, that it helps to be creative when it comes to making sandwiches.

He said: “With sandwiches, you can go so many different ways.

“It really does help to be creative.”

READ MORE: ‘Refrain from showing much’ Amanda Owen’s sad reality at Ravenseat