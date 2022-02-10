Brooklyn Beckham, 22, has reportedly hired a sizeable crew of helpers to aid him through his new cooking show. So far, he’s produced an episode making a sandwich. Brooklyn is the star of online web series Cooking With Brooklyn.
On his show so far, Brooklyn has cooked meals including a bagel sandwich with coleslaw and hash browns.
Brooklyn explained, while talking on his show, that it helps to be creative when it comes to making sandwiches.
He said: “With sandwiches, you can go so many different ways.
“It really does help to be creative.”
READ MORE: ‘Refrain from showing much’ Amanda Owen’s sad reality at Ravenseat
Brooklyn frequently shares videos and pictures of himself cooking to his Instagram account.
In view of his 13.2 million Instagram followers, Brooklyn spoke in the video caption about ho the spoke to his tattoo artist about food.
He said on his account today: “While getting my latest tattoo from the legendary artist, Dr. Woo (@_dr_woo_), we discussed one of our favourite topics – food.”
He continued the caption, saying: “Woo, a huge foodie, challenged me to push my boundaries and create something new.
“So I enlisted my friend, Evan Fox, the founder of Yeastie Boys (@yeastieboysbagels) to help me create a breakfast bagel with a Brit twist!”
Brooklyn was seen in the video to sample one of Evan’s sandwiches before making his own.
He said: “So, with fish and chips I use cod, really nice beer-batter.
“What about a fried hash brown to take place of the chips?”
“Love that,” Evan replied as they started making the dish.