Sponsored Video


Call of Duty

Call of Duty Endowment Gift of Honor Bundle Detailed

“Season Two will also bring another way to support the Call of Duty Endowment through the Gift of Honor Bundle.” / Image courtesy of Call of Duty

The Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Gift of Honor Bundle is set to be one of the newest premium collections added to the in-game store once Season 2 is underway for Warzone and Vanguard.

This bundle is said to bring another way to support the Call of Duty Endowment — a non-profit organization that aims to help unemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. find high-quality careers. Here’s a breakdown of what exactly the CODE Gift of Honor Bundle has to offer to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players once it releases in Season 2.

In addition to new Operators, new weapons and a new battle pass, Activision and co. have announced their Season 2 cosmetics lineup, which includes the Call of Duty Endowment Gift of Honor Bundle.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.