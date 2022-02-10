Call of Duty Endowment Gift of Honor Bundle Detailed

The Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Gift of Honor Bundle is set to be one of the newest premium collections added to the in-game store once Season 2 is underway for Warzone and Vanguard.
This bundle is said to bring another way to support the Call of Duty Endowment — a non-profit organization that aims to help unemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. find high-quality careers. Here’s a breakdown of what exactly the CODE Gift of Honor Bundle has to offer to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players once it releases in Season 2.
In addition to new Operators, new weapons and a new battle pass, Activision and co. have announced their Season 2 cosmetics lineup, which includes the Call of Duty Endowment Gift of Honor Bundle.
As described in their dev blog post, the CODE Gift of Honor is set to include a calling card, emblem and spray that each feature a C.O.D.E.-inspired design for $4.99.
All Activision proceeds from this bundle will reportedly go towards the Endowment’s mission to identify and fund the most effective organizations that help unemployed veterans find great careers.
This three-item bundle is scheduled to be released midway through the new season.
For more on Warzone and Vanguard, feel free to check out our coverage of the Armored Titan Attack on Titan x Call of Duty bundle and Death Bite Pro Pack set to drop in Season 2.