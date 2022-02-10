Camilla breaks silence over her future as Queen as she's 'very touched'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has shared she’s “very touched” by the Queen’s wish for her to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the thrown.

During her visit to London on Thursday 10 February, the 74 year old royal was questioned on how she feels about her future as the Queen of England.

According to Mirror Online, the Duchess shared that she’s “very touched” and “very, very honoured” after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II shared her wishes during her Platinum Jubilee speech on 5 February.

A ‘Queen Consort’ is the wife of the reigning King and, with this title, Camilla will share Charles’ social rank and status.



Camilla and Prince Charles, 73, have been married for 17 years, and are thought to have begun the romantic relationship while Charles was still married to the late Princess Diana.

In normal circumstances, the wife of the King would become Queen but, because of uncertainty about public opinion of Camilla, it was thought the she would be referred to as ‘Princess Consort’ when Charles took the throne.

The Queen has since shut down these reports, and confirmed what Camilla's official title will be.





In a written message, Her Majesty said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In reaction to the news, Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, paid tribute to his mum.



“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realm and Commonwealth for seventy years,” Charles said in a statement.

He continued: “The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.





“As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The statement ended with: “The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the shrive of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

