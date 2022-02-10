Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has lifted the lid on a podium chat with Lewis Hamilton immediately after he was denied an eighth world title by Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. The Brit and his Mercedes team were stunned as the Dutchman took the chequered flag first, after a dramatic final-lap shootout which was shrouded in controversy.

FIA race director Michael Masi has come under heavy fire for his role in the title decider, after he effectively wiped out Hamilton’s lead behind a late safety car.

On fresh tyres, that granted Verstappen a golden opportunity to pass the seven-time world champion with one lap remaining, and he took it to clinch his first Drivers’ Championship.

Hamilton removed himself from the public eye after shaking his rival’s hand in defeat, fuelling retirement rumours which were eventually put to bed when he recently announced his comeback on social media.

Sainz flew under the radar to earn an impressive podium at Yas Marina, and has detailed his interaction with the Mercedes star after the chequered flag.

