Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has lifted the lid on a podium chat with Lewis Hamilton immediately after he was denied an eighth world title by Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. The Brit and his Mercedes team were stunned as the Dutchman took the chequered flag first, after a dramatic final-lap shootout which was shrouded in controversy.
FIA race director Michael Masi has come under heavy fire for his role in the title decider, after he effectively wiped out Hamilton’s lead behind a late safety car.
On fresh tyres, that granted Verstappen a golden opportunity to pass the seven-time world champion with one lap remaining, and he took it to clinch his first Drivers’ Championship.
Hamilton removed himself from the public eye after shaking his rival’s hand in defeat, fuelling retirement rumours which were eventually put to bed when he recently announced his comeback on social media.
Sainz flew under the radar to earn an impressive podium at Yas Marina, and has detailed his interaction with the Mercedes star after the chequered flag.
The 27-year-old told Corriere Della Sera that he would have felt ‘very bad’ in Hamilton’s shoes, adding that he was ‘surprised he avoided making a mess at the end of the race’.
“Losing the title on the last lap like that, it’s just hard to accept,” continued the Spaniard.
“I respect him more than before for the way he managed to do it.
“We had a few words on the podium, he was really struggling [to comprehend the situation].”
Indeed, Masi’s job is now at risk as a result of his contentious decision in Abu Dhabi, with the season finale the subject of an internal FIA investigation.
The findings of which are set to be presented in a few days’ time, and could result in a drastic change to the way races are governed.
Unearthed footage recently made waves on social media by highlighting a radio conversation between Masi and Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley shortly before the Australian ordered the lapped drivers between Hamilton and Verstappen to pass through.
Martin Brundle described the new details as ‘hugely unacceptable’.
Sainz had his own say on the matter as a whole, appearing to subscribe to the belief that change is in order.
“We must not repeat the same mistake,” he continued.
“Every football match generates controversy. We need to prevent F1 from approaching that kind of tension.
“But I don’t think the situation is disastrous, I’m convinced that it is improving.”