Prince Charles referred to his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles as “my Mehbooba” during a speech at a British Asian Trust event on Wednesday night.

The Prince of Wales used the phrase, which means “my beloved” in Urdu, while addressing some of the nation’s most prominent politicians just days after it was announced that Camilla would become Queen Consort when Charles is crowned King.

At the event, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, 41, Home Secretary Priti Patel, 49, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, 52, all watched on as part of the 350-strong crowd at the British Museum in London.

“I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust,” The Duke of Cornwall said.



(Image: Getty)



“Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from this dreadful pandemic and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout south Asia.

“It is fair, I think, to say that it has been when truly tested that the trust has shown its most outstanding qualities of resilience and commitment to helping people across south Asia.”

The 73 year old continued: “I am really so proud that there are so many of us with numerous intimate and family connections to South Asia who want to support them as they rebuild their lives in the face of this ghastly pandemic.”



(Image: Getty)



Other guests spotted were former Liverpool and Wales footballer Ian Rush, TOWIE’s Jasmine Walia, DJ Naughty Boy and film director Gurinder Chadha.

This was the first public appearance of Prince Charles and Camilla, 74, since The Queen announced her daughter-in-law will receive the same status as Charles when he becomes King.



(Image: 2022 Max Mumby/Indigo)





The Royal couple reacted to the news in a statement, which read: “The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words.”

The speech was the last engagement of the future King, before the Palace confirmed on Thursday he is now self-isolating after contracting Covid for a second time.

In a statement from Clarence House, a spokesperson said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

