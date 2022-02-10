“Eternal love, Charli x.”
You also might know that Charli’s got a new album out soon, Crash — March 18, to be specific. Here’s a single from it, “New Shapes,” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens.
In the months leading up to Crash‘s release, the pop star has been rolling out a persona satirizing a pop star on a major label. (Crash is her last album for Atlantic.) It’s been a bit confusing at times, and not everyone’s been into it.
Charli recently took to Twitter to say that she’s taking a break from social media for the sake of her mental health, following some of the criticism she’s received.
“I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me,” she wrote, “for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things do etc.”
“I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it — and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age.”
Charli added that she’s not taking a break from her career otherwise, and that there’s “honestly so much more insane stuff to come.”
“In the meantime I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from a far when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can’t really handle it here right now. Eternal love, Charli x.”