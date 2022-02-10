Sponsored Video


“Eternal love, Charli x.”


Rob Kim / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

You also might know that Charli’s got a new album out soon, Crash — March 18, to be specific. Here’s a single from it, “New Shapes,” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens.

View this video on YouTube


Atlantic / Via youtube.com

In the months leading up to Crash‘s release, the pop star has been rolling out a persona satirizing a pop star on a major label. (Crash is her last album for Atlantic.) It’s been a bit confusing at times, and not everyone’s been into it.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Charli recently took to Twitter to say that she’s taking a break from social media for the sake of her mental health, following some of the criticism she’s received.


@charli_xcx / Via Twitter: @charli_xcx

“I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me,” she wrote, “for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things do etc.”


Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

“I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it — and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age.”


Neil Mockford / Getty Images

Charli added that she’s not taking a break from her career otherwise, and that there’s “honestly so much more insane stuff to come.”


Neil Mockford / GC Images

“In the meantime I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from a far when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can’t really handle it here right now. Eternal love, Charli x.”


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Read her entire statement here.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.