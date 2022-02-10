A new documentary about Wayne Rooney is set to hit our screens this week, and in emotional scenes, the footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney speaks out about her relationship with her husband – and his infidelity.

Wayne – who has said he knew he wanted to marry Coleen from a young age – has made headlines over the years after being accused of infidelity and in the doc, Coleen is seen opening up on what it has been like to deal with her husband’s antics becoming front page news.

Coleen, 35, says: “I think the first time we were young so there was a lot of arguing. I knew groups that Wayne was hanging round with that weren’t good for him.



“Lovely people but together, with alcohol, not good. And I told him that from day 1. I didn’t want him to stop being friends with them, I just didn’t want him to go out in situations with them because they got themselves into bad situations.”

The mum of four added that she believes alcohol has a lot to blame when it comes to Wayne’s past behaviour.

Coleen said: “But I do think that alcohol has a lot to blame…and still has, from things that have happened recently. I think it’s not a good thing for Wayne to be unsupervised.”





Wayne addressed his infidelity too, and said: “I put myself in the wrong place and when you’re in the wrong place and there’s alcohol involved then you’re going to make bad decisions and you’re going to have to suffer and deal with the consequences.

“That’s what happens. It doesn’t take away any of my love for Coleen. It happened. It was a wrong decision to make. I held my hands up and we worked through it.”

Coleen – who shares sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass with the footie ace – went on to explain why she has always decided to take Wayne back.

She said: “When you’re making them decisions you’ve got to focus on what you want because you have so many people saying different things to you. You know, ‘why’s she getting back with him?’ or ‘you should have got rid of him ages ago.’



“Obviously I listen to the people who matter to me – my mum and dad. They’ve always given me a positive outlook on things and there’s nothing that we can’t deal with. And that’s my way of ‘we’re in this situation, let’s sit down and see what we can do.'”

Coleen continued to say the couple aren’t the “lovey-dovey” type.



She explained: “We like to have a laugh together and we work well together. And we’ve for four kids. I know people say ‘are you just staying together to keep the family unit together?’

“That was part of it. Also, we still love each other. Hopefully, he’s learned and he doesn’t get himself into any of those horrible situations again. But it’s happened. And I’ve got to live with it. If I couldn’t cope with living with it, I would have ended the relationship.”

Rooney launches on Prime Video on Friday 11 February .