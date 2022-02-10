



Dame Cressida said she was stepping down with “huge sadness” after speaking to the London Mayor. She said in a statement: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.” Dame Cressida’s resignation comes after a row over racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by Met Police officers which were published by a watchdog last week. In a statement, Mr Khan said: “Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists. “I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response.

“On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside. It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police. “I would like to thank Dame Cressida Dick for her 40 years of dedicated public service, with the vast majority spent at the Met where she was the first woman to become Commissioner. In particular, I commend her for the recent work in helping us to bring down violent crime in London – although of course there is more to do. “I want to put on the record again that there are thousands of incredibly brave and decent police officers at the Met who go above and beyond every day to help keep us safe, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude. “I will now work closely with the Home Secretary on the appointment of a new Commissioner so that we can move quickly to restore trust in the capital’s police service while keeping London safe.” READ MORE: Cressida Dick ‘shouldn’t resign, she should be sacked’ ‒ Britons rage

Earlier today, Dame Cressida insisted she had “absolutely no intention” of quitting. She told BBC Radio London: “I have absolutely no intention of going and I believe that I am and have been, actually for the last five years, leading a real transformation in the Met. “We have a service now which is, I’m absolutely certain, more professional, fairer, more transparent, more accountable and closer to its communities and more effective in, for example, reducing violent crime, which has been going down year-on-year-on-year in almost every category, bucking the national trends.” Her comments came after a series of disturbing WhatsApp and Facebook messages exchanged by a group of officers, primarily based at Charing Cross police station, were published by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). DON’T MISS

Dame Cressida said: “I am seething angry about the whole thing. I’m very glad that the four individuals have left. “There is no place in the Met for sexism or racism or homophobia, for abuse of trust or for bullying, and in the last few days I have gone out extremely strongly to my colleagues and told them enough is enough. “This is a fantastic police service. It is hugely capable in so many ways, but its reputation has been tarnished by the awful things that you were hearing about there in relation to the impact team at Charing Cross and also, some other awful things have happened and come to light in the last several months. “So I am absolutely determined that we will be getting out there and rooting out any further individuals. “I’ve already said, if you have those attitudes or behaviours, get out now. Otherwise, we will find you and I have a whole new team which will be helping me root out individuals and, indeed, where there are dysfunctional or toxic teams, rooting those out too … But if we do have people who are like the four that left at Charing Cross, they’re not welcome in my Met.” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan previously said he put the Commissioner “on notice” following the IOPC report. When asked about Mr Khan’s comments ealier, Dame Cressida said: “I am highly accountable as the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. “The Met is an incredibly important service for London and, on occasion, for the country through counterterrorism. “I expect to be held to account, it’s a big job and I’m quite used to being asked to account for things and I will go on doing so in the future.”









