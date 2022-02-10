



On a video posted on The Ramsey Show – Highlights YouTube channel in 2020, the American personal finance personality offered guidance to Debbie on how she can plan for retirement, now that her husband has passed away. Debbie had lost her husband a few years prior to speaking with Dave and she was worried as they had not finished planning for their retirement.

Since losing his income stream, Debbie has struggled to carry on saving for retirement.

They had a business together and she was not qualified to continue his role. She told Dave she had completed steps one, three and six out of his financial plan ‘The Baby Steps’. However, she has not been able to complete step two as she has about £22,000 (around $30,000) in debt. Before her husband passed, they bought a time share, and they also had credit card debts. READ MORE: Millions of DWP benefit claimants could get £1,560 pay if High Court case succeeds

Debbie explained that the time share had become very costly, and she wanted to get rid of it. She said: “As you know, the fees and the maintenance are increasing, and I would like to get rid of it.” The money guru told her to contact a time share exit team to help her “get rid of the problem” and hopefully get rid of the debt. Debbie has £175,000 ($238,000) in mutual funds, £96,000 ($131,000) in an annuity, and £36,000 ($50,000) in the bank. DON’T MISS

He explained to her that she does not need to worry as she has a paid for house, and after today should have no debt. “That feels pretty good doesn’t it,” he said. He gave her advice about her annuity. He said: “Make sure it is in a good variable annuity and is invested in good mutual funds and growing. “If it’s not we need to do some work there, but just let the invested money double. “By 72, if you don’t touch it, it could be close to £740,000 ($1million) as investments should double every seven years. “You’re in pretty good shape, there’s no struggle here.”









